Behind-the-scenes in Week 2, Nico Collins, Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce rumors | Daily Brew 

Happy Thursday! As the Houston Texans prepare for their travels to Jacksonville, we take a look at some of the best moments from Week 2. But first, let's recap a busy Wednesday:
The players were back at practice Wednesday with a few extra (and pretty important!) faces back on the field.
Catch up on everything from practice with Drew Dougherty's one-minute recap.
Ever wish you could be in the endzone or behind the bench after a big play? Our video crew was everywhere during that Week 2 Colts game. Check out some of the exclusive behind-the-scenes action between players and coaches:
Some of those celebrations came from C.J. Stroud's touchdown passes, like this one to Tank Dell. John Harris puts on the film and breaks down the play from the X's and O's perspective:
Check out Harris recapping LB Denzel Perryman's best defensive plays against the Colts:
Nico Collins caught Stroud's first career NFL touchdown pass and then finished with his own first 100-yard receiving performance. Who's surprised? Not Nico.
