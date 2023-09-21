Behind-the-scenes in Week 2, Nico Collins, Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce rumors | Daily Brew 

Sep 21, 2023 at 10:15 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

16x9_Thumbnail_DB Collins Dell

Happy Thursday! As the Houston Texans prepare for their travels to Jacksonville, we take a look at some of the best moments from Week 2. But first, let's recap a busy Wednesday:

The players were back at practice Wednesday with a few extra (and pretty important!) faces back on the field.

Laremy Tunsil, Jimmie Ward return to practice

Catch up on everything from practice with Drew Dougherty's one-minute recap.

Ever wish you could be in the endzone or behind the bench after a big play? Our video crew was everywhere during that Week 2 Colts game. Check out some of the exclusive behind-the-scenes action between players and coaches:

Some of those celebrations came from C.J. Stroud's touchdown passes, like this one to Tank Dell. John Harris puts on the film and breaks down the play from the X's and O's perspective:

Check out Harris recapping LB Denzel Perryman's best defensive plays against the Colts:

Nico Collins caught Stroud's first career NFL touchdown pass and then finished with his own first 100-yard receiving performance. Who's surprised? Not Nico.

And finally…

My worlds are colliding!
E! News is covering the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift situationship and the latest to weigh in is brother, Eagles C Jason Kelce, who says the rumors are 100 percent true.

Looks like Swift is entering her NFL era, just in time for the season.

Related Content

news

Back at it, Andre Johnson and Who's the Boss? | Daily Brew

The Texans are back on the field today, plus Andre Johnson and the Pro Football Hall of Fame is again a topic of discussion.
news

C.J. Stroud's impressive Houston debut, on to Jacksonville, Beyoncé Week | Daily Brew

What we learned from C.J. Stroud's performance Sunday, prepping for the Jaguars and increasing your odds for potential Beyoncé sightings around Houston. 
news

Turning points and C.J. Stroud's big day | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans fell to the Colts on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The morning after, here's a roundup of the main storylines.
news

Huge Crowd, High Schools and the Horseshoe | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer chimes in with his thoughts on the weekend's game against the Colts and much more.
news

First 2023 home game, Top-5 rookie QBs, J.J. Watt on coming home | Daily Brew

A historic matchup between quarterbacks, getting ready for the Colts and J.J. Watt looks ahead to his homecoming at NRG Stadium in a few weeks. 
news

Volume up, C.J. Stroud's early grade, "Hair on Fire" | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are hoping for a loud crowd in Sunday's opener at NRG Stadium, and QB C.J. Stroud graded out favorably in his NFL debut. 
news

Positives from Baltimore, gearing up for Indy, AI robots | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans take one last look at Baltimore film before turning the page to Indianapolis, plus AI robots were watching the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
news

What went down in Baltimore? | Daily Brew

 The Houston Texans begin their second week of the regular season with a look back at what happened Sunday at Baltimore, and a sneak peak ahead of this weekend's opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.
news

The Opener, Uniform FAQs, the Legends | Daily Brew

Vandermeer shares his thoughts leading up to Week 1 in Baltimore 
news

A new Texans hype video, J.J. Watt comes home, Peyton Manning's new Olympics promo | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans released a new hype video, DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud discuss Sunday's game at Baltimore, plus Peyton Manning crushes every commercial he makes. 
news

Depth chart discussion, Will Anderson, Jr. & "pressure"  | Daily Brew

The depth chart is out, Will Anderson, Jr. and the idea of "pressure" and a Jalen Pitre initiative off the field dominate this morning's Daily Brew.
Advertising