Laremy Tunsil, Jimmie Ward return to practice

Two starters were back on the practice field Wednesday for the Houston Texans. Laremy Tunsil and Jimmie Ward, who were both inactive last week against the Indianapolis Colts, were limited in practice but could be good to go for Sunday's game at Jacksonville.

"It was good to see Laremy back out at practice today," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "We'll see how he continues to progress throughout the week."

The Texans three-time Pro Bowl left tackle started the season opener in Baltimore but was dealing with a knee injury leading up to the Colts game.

"He (Tunsil) had an issue with the knee," Ryans said. "He got it fixed, been getting treatment, around the clock. He's been on it, getting himself ready to go and we'll see how he feels as the week progresses."

Meanwhile, safety Jimmie Ward has yet to make his Texans debut. The 10-year veteran, who played under Ryans in San Francisco, has been dealing with a hip issue. Ward, a standout in training camp, would be a big boost for the Texans safety group already without second-year playmaker Jalen Pitre.

"Jimmie is an instinctive playmaker, really good football player, love having him out there and providing leadership on the defensive side of the ball so happy to see him back out at practice working with us as well," Ryans said. "Fired up to see him progress throughout the week and have him for the game hopefully."