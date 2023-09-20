Laremy Tunsil, Jimmie Ward return to practice

Sep 20, 2023 at 03:43 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

230920-back-to-practice

Two starters were back on the practice field Wednesday for the Houston Texans. Laremy Tunsil and Jimmie Ward, who were both inactive last week against the Indianapolis Colts, were limited in practice but could be good to go for Sunday's game at Jacksonville.

"It was good to see Laremy back out at practice today," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "We'll see how he continues to progress throughout the week."

The Texans three-time Pro Bowl left tackle started the season opener in Baltimore but was dealing with a knee injury leading up to the Colts game.

"He (Tunsil) had an issue with the knee," Ryans said. "He got it fixed, been getting treatment, around the clock. He's been on it, getting himself ready to go and we'll see how he feels as the week progresses."

Meanwhile, safety Jimmie Ward has yet to make his Texans debut. The 10-year veteran, who played under Ryans in San Francisco, has been dealing with a hip issue. Ward, a standout in training camp, would be a big boost for the Texans safety group already without second-year playmaker Jalen Pitre.

"Jimmie is an instinctive playmaker, really good football player, love having him out there and providing leadership on the defensive side of the ball so happy to see him back out at practice working with us as well," Ryans said. "Fired up to see him progress throughout the week and have him for the game hopefully."

The Texans travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in Week 3. Sunday's kickoff from TIAA Bank Field is set for noon CT on FOX and SportsRadio 610.

Related Content

news

C.J. Stroud's impressive Houston debut, on to Jacksonville, Beyoncé Week | Daily Brew

What we learned from C.J. Stroud's performance Sunday, prepping for the Jaguars and increasing your odds for potential Beyoncé sightings around Houston. 
news

John Metchie III: "I wanted to thrive, not just survive"

In the Houston Texans home opener against the Indianapolis Colts, WR John Metchie III was back in action for the first time in 635 days.
news

C.J. Stroud battles through injury, throws for 384 yards and two TDs in loss to Colts

C.J. Stroud discusses overcoming injury this week to play in the home opener against the Colts for a record-shattering performance. 
news

C.J. Stroud shines in Texans home opener loss to Colts | Rapid Reactions

Stroud throws for 384 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans home opener against the Indianapolis Colts. 
news

C.J. Stroud throws first career NFL touchdown

C.J. Stroud throws the first touchdown of his NFL career at home against the Indianapolis Colts. 
news

Dameon Pierce on a "triple-dip" Sunday

Dameon Pierce rattles off three reasons why Sunday's game against the Colts is big opportunity for the Texans in Week 2. 
news

C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson gear up for historic matchup 

C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson weigh in on facing each other for the first time as NFL quarterbacks. 
news

First 2023 home game, Top-5 rookie QBs, J.J. Watt on coming home | Daily Brew

A historic matchup between quarterbacks, getting ready for the Colts and J.J. Watt looks ahead to his homecoming at NRG Stadium in a few weeks. 
news

Notable Week 2 Texans-Colts Connections

Here's a look at some notable connections between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts heading into Week 2. 
news

Positives from Baltimore, gearing up for Indy, AI robots | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans take one last look at Baltimore film before turning the page to Indianapolis, plus AI robots were watching the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Just how good was Will Anderson Jr.'s NFL debut?

Next Gen Stats compared Will Anderson Jr.'s NFL debut to other rookies in recent years. 
Advertising