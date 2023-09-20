Happy returns, C.J. Stroud's outlook, quickdraw QB | 1-minute recap

The Texans were back on the practice field outside at the Houston Methodist Training Center late Wednesday morning. They'll face the Jaguars in Jacksonville this Sunday, and here are a few nuggets of information from the day of work, the press conferences of Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud, and the open locker room portion with the media that followed.

Key returns

Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil missed Sunday's loss to Indianapolis with a knee injury, while Jimmie Ward was out the first two games with a hip injury.

Both were back today, and their returns were welcome ones by their teammates.

"It was so exciting to have him back out there today," defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. said of Ward. "He brings so much energy to our defense. Having him back there again, it just means a lot."

While safety Jalen Pitre was out and didn't practice, Ryans said the second-year defensive back remains in good spirits and has been helpful in meetings.

For more on their return from injuries, and the read THIS article by Deepi Sidhu. You can view the full injury report by clicking HERE.

Stroud's outlook

Stroud said he "feels good".

The rookie showed up on Friday's injury report as questionable for the game versus the Colts. Stroud then proceeded to throw for 384 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

He was limited in Wednesday's practice but reiterated that he was fine.