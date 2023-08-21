Big change this week, Dirty Dancing & Chris Farley | Daily Brew

Good Monday morning to you.
Last night the Texans and Saints released a statement to say they were cancelling the joint practices that were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Metairie, Louisiana. They'll still play the game Sunday night at 7 p.m. CT in the Caesars Superdome.
So, instead of leaving tomorrow for New Orleans and returning in the wee hours of Monday morning next week, the Texans will take off Saturday and return after the game. That's a day and change away from Houston, as opposed to nearly six days.
Will Anderson, Jr. did Will Anderson, Jr. things on Saturday afternoon. The strip-sack above was fun, as was the tackle for loss below. What he did against the Dolphins is what we've seen through the first three weeks of training camp, and what we saw of him the last few years at Alabama.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud played 22 snaps on Saturday, up from 12 at New England the week before. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was pleased with the progress he saw.
Speaking of snap counts, here's the breakdown.
Finally, Happy Birthday "Dirty Dancing". If you're saying to yourself, "WTH is wrong with Drew? This is a football website, so why's he talking about that movie from 1987?", just chill out and read.
The star of the movie is Patrick Swayze, may he rest in peace. Patrick was a Houstonian. He played high school football at Waltrip High School.
So there's the football and Houston connection.
Nobody backs Baby into a corner.
ALSO, he was terrific with Chris Farley on Saturday Night Live.