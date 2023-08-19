C.J. Stroud plays entire first half in preseason game against Dolphins

In his preseason home opener, C.J. Stroud started and played the entire first half against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said all starters would play in the second preseason game, following two days of joint practices with the Dolphins this week.

In his home debut, Stroud was 7-of-12 for 60 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs through two quarters of football. The bulk of Stroud's completions came on Stroud's second offensive series. The rookie QB completed passes to Nico Collins, Noah Brown, Dalton Schultz and Robert Woods for four first downs. The 11-play, 61-yard scoring drive ended in a 35-yard field goal. Houston trailed 7-3 early in the second quarter.