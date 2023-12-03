"Big-time playmaker" Nico Collins GOES OFF for 191 receiving yards in win

Dec 03, 2023 at 05:34 PM
231203-collins-story

The 2023 eruption season of Nico Collins blasted another geyser in Sunday's win over Denver.

The third-year veteran caught nine passes for 191 yards and a score in the Texans' 22-17 triumph over the Broncos. Three of his receptions were for 52, 59 and 39 yards.

Collins began the Texans' third possession of the day with a 52-yarder from quarterback C.J. Stroud. It moved Houston from its own 22-yard line to the Denver 26-yard line. Eight plays later, the Texans were in the end zone with a Dameon Pierce 3-yard touchdown run.

"It was an opportunity to take a shot," Collins said. "When the ball goes up, make a play. That was the conversation. If they give us a look that we want, we're going to take a shot. They gave it a look and it was go time."

To close out the opening quarter, Collins pulled in his longest reception of the day with a 59-yard catch.

"Nico shows up every week," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "You talk about two catches over 50 yards, over 190 yards receiving. I tell Nico, 'You're a big time playmaker. Believe it. Go put it on display every week,' and he continues to show up for us."

Collins caught a touchdown pass from Stroud 44 seconds into the fourth quarter. On the play, a 2nd-and-Goal at the Denver 3-yard line, Collins feinted a move to the right and broke left to have yards worth of separation between himself and the defender. Stroud found him, and gave the Texans a 22-10 advantage with 14:16 remaining in regulation.

"I had time to work a release, get open because I knew I was the backside read," Collins said. "But Seven (Stroud) found me. Man made it happen and touched the paint. Got in the end zone. Put points on the board."

It was Collins' sixth touchdown catch of 2023, and third scoring grab in the last four games.

"Amazing" was the word Stroud used to describe Collins' play today, as well as his entire season.

"Blessing to see your brother ball out like that," Stroud said. "I know he puts in a lot of work throughout the week, and sit there and just be in awe of him and how he comes to work every day with a great attitude. I'm just proud to see his work pay off, man. Blessed to be able to be in a position to feed him like that. He has definitely stepped up where we needed him to."

Collins finished with the three longest receptions of the day, and four of the seven longest.

He's now nine yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark, and has established career highs in receptions, yards and scores in a season. 

The Texans will face the Jets on the road next Sunday at noon.

Related Content

news

Onward & Upward: C.J. Stroud continues improvement as 2023 rolls on 

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud continues to get better and better as the 2023 NFL regular season progresses.
news

"It's how you respond": Texans set sights on Week 13 vs. Broncos

The Houston Texans are moving on from Sunday's home loss to the Jaguars and getting set for the Denver Broncos in Week 13.
news

C.J. Stroud, Texans have seen progress since Week 3 victory over Jaguars 

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and the rest of the team have improved considerably since their Week 3 trouncing of the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
news

Robert Woods nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods was nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award by the team on Wednesday.
news

Big Play Breakdown: Texans handle Murray, earn another home win

The Texans are 6-4. Say it with me, y'all. After a 21-16 win over the Cardinals, here we are. How did it happen? Let's dive into the Big Plays from this win over Arizona.
news

Blake Cashman money at MIKE linebacker in win over Arizona

Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman rang up 19 tackles and a sack playing a different linebacker position in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Cardinals.
news

Motor 100: RB Devin Singletary goes over 100 on ground for 2nd straight week

Houston Texans running back Devin "Motor" Singletary gained 112 yards and ran for a score in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium.
news

C.J. Stroud following ways of Steph Curry: "Don't ever stop shooting" 

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud tossed a pair of touchdown passes, but was also picked off three times in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals. But he won't let the setbacks curb his aggressiveness.
news

Nico Collins returns, 'Motor reacts & more | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans practiced on Wednesday afternoon, and they welcomed back WR Nico Collins.
news

The Buccaneers are saying some things about the Texans | Enemy Intel 

Read what the coaches and some players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are saying about the Texans ahead of their Week 9 matchup.
news

Houston Texans snap count numbers against Falcons | The Day After

Check out the unofficial snap counts for the Houston Texans in their Week 5 game at the Atlanta Falcons.
Advertising