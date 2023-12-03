"Big-time playmaker" Nico Collins GOES OFF for 191 receiving yards in win

Collins caught a touchdown pass from Stroud 44 seconds into the fourth quarter. On the play, a 2nd-and-Goal at the Denver 3-yard line, Collins feinted a move to the right and broke left to have yards worth of separation between himself and the defender. Stroud found him, and gave the Texans a 22-10 advantage with 14:16 remaining in regulation.

"I had time to work a release, get open because I knew I was the backside read," Collins said. "But Seven (Stroud) found me. Man made it happen and touched the paint. Got in the end zone. Put points on the board."

It was Collins' sixth touchdown catch of 2023, and third scoring grab in the last four games.

"Amazing" was the word Stroud used to describe Collins' play today, as well as his entire season.

"Blessing to see your brother ball out like that," Stroud said. "I know he puts in a lot of work throughout the week, and sit there and just be in awe of him and how he comes to work every day with a great attitude. I'm just proud to see his work pay off, man. Blessed to be able to be in a position to feed him like that. He has definitely stepped up where we needed him to."

Collins finished with the three longest receptions of the day, and four of the seven longest.

He's now nine yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark, and has established career highs in receptions, yards and scores in a season.