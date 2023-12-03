"Big-time playmaker" Nico Collins GOES OFF for 191 receiving yards in win

The 2023 eruption season of Nico Collins blasted another geyser in Sunday's win over Denver.
The third-year veteran caught nine passes for 191 yards and a score in the Texans' 22-17 triumph over the Broncos. Three of his receptions were for 52, 59 and 39 yards.
Collins began the Texans' third possession of the day with a 52-yarder from quarterback C.J. Stroud. It moved Houston from its own 22-yard line to the Denver 26-yard line. Eight plays later, the Texans were in the end zone with a Dameon Pierce 3-yard touchdown run.
"It was an opportunity to take a shot," Collins said. "When the ball goes up, make a play. That was the conversation. If they give us a look that we want, we're going to take a shot. They gave it a look and it was go time."
To close out the opening quarter, Collins pulled in his longest reception of the day with a 59-yard catch.
"Nico shows up every week," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "You talk about two catches over 50 yards, over 190 yards receiving. I tell Nico, 'You're a big time playmaker. Believe it. Go put it on display every week,' and he continues to show up for us."
Collins caught a touchdown pass from Stroud 44 seconds into the fourth quarter. On the play, a 2nd-and-Goal at the Denver 3-yard line, Collins feinted a move to the right and broke left to have yards worth of separation between himself and the defender. Stroud found him, and gave the Texans a 22-10 advantage with 14:16 remaining in regulation.
"I had time to work a release, get open because I knew I was the backside read," Collins said. "But Seven (Stroud) found me. Man made it happen and touched the paint. Got in the end zone. Put points on the board."
It was Collins' sixth touchdown catch of 2023, and third scoring grab in the last four games.
"Amazing" was the word Stroud used to describe Collins' play today, as well as his entire season.
"Blessing to see your brother ball out like that," Stroud said. "I know he puts in a lot of work throughout the week, and sit there and just be in awe of him and how he comes to work every day with a great attitude. I'm just proud to see his work pay off, man. Blessed to be able to be in a position to feed him like that. He has definitely stepped up where we needed him to."
Collins finished with the three longest receptions of the day, and four of the seven longest.
He's now nine yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark, and has established career highs in receptions, yards and scores in a season.
The Texans will face the Jets on the road next Sunday at noon.