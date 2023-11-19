Blake Cashman money at MIKE linebacker in win over Arizona

Cashman was thrilled the Texans defense was able to stop the Cardinals on their final drive of the game, with cornerback Steven Nelson swatting away a Kyler Murray fourth down pass attempt to get the ball back for Houston.

"It felt great just because it's something we've been emphasizing," Cashman said. "As a defense you take pride in closing out games. There's been a couple instances this year where we haven't been able to do that. So to emphasize it, to practice it, to work on it every week and then to finally have the opportunity to do it and close out, it's great."

That performance by Cashman and the rest of his defensive mates, who held Arizona to just 16 points on the day, wasn't lost on the offense. Right tackle George Fant quickly pointed out how important the defense was to the victory.

"These dudes were making some plays," Fant said. "Those guys played really, really well. Happy for our defense. Happy for our team."