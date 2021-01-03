Brandin Cooks cracks 1,000 yards receiving in 2020 season

Cooks caught a 20-yard dart from Deshaun Watson on the first play of the Texans' opening drive, giving Houston a first down and pushing Cooks to 1,004 receiving yards in 2020. He would finish the game with a career-best 11 catches for a season-high 166 yards. He also caught a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter: one for 38 yards and another for 20 yards. He also had a 27-yard reception in the game.

"We just continue to gel every single week, and I feel like there's still room to grow," Cooks said. "Just little things that we can still get on the same page but be able to display that these last couple years and throughout the year, exciting. He's a special player, and I've just got to continue to learn how he likes his receivers to do things, and hopefully I can continue to do that and we can continue to grow together."