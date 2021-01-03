Brandin Cooks cracks 1,000 yards receiving in 2020 season

Jan 03, 2021 at 03:43 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

For the fifth time in his career, Brandin Cooks logged 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Cooks caught a 20-yard dart from Deshaun Watson on the first play of the Texans' opening drive, giving Houston a first down and pushing Cooks to 1,004 receiving yards in 2020. He would finish the game with a career-best 11 catches for a season-high 166 yards. He also caught a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter: one for 38 yards and another for 20 yards. He also had a 27-yard reception in the game.

Cooks said his chemistry with Watson got better throughout the season, and can still improve in the future.

"We just continue to gel every single week, and I feel like there's still room to grow," Cooks said. "Just little things that we can still get on the same page but be able to display that these last couple years and throughout the year, exciting. He's a special player, and I've just got to continue to learn how he likes his receivers to do things, and hopefully I can continue to do that and we can continue to grow together."

Cooks' season ended with 81 catches for 1,150 yards and six touchdowns. He was tied for fifth in the NFL with 20 receptions of 20 yards or more. It's the fourth different team with which Cooks has logged a 1,000-yard season. He also accomplished that feat with New Orleans, New England and the Los Angeles Rams.

"Consistency is the truest and greatest measure of success, so I'm just thankful, blessed to have the opportunity to play with great guys," Cooks said. "Just continue to perfect my craft, that's what it's going to be all about and how I can continue to help my team win."

He entered Sunday's matchup with Tennessee 6,714 receiving yards in seven NFL seasons. He also had caught 70 receptions before the start of Sunday's contest. Cooks has 1,000 yards receiving in every year but 2019 since the 2015 campaign. Interim head coach Romeo Crennel liked the connection that developed between Watson and Cooks throughout the season.

"He's got a quarterback that he has a good rapport with, and I think that rapport can continue," Crennel said.

Cooks now has 40 touchdown catches in his career. He's the only Texan aside from Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins to log 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

