Brandin Cooks, Steven Nelson return to practice | Daily Brew

Dec 21, 2022 at 03:19 PM
The Houston Texans may get a few of starters back for Saturday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans. WR Brandin Cooks and DB Steven Nelson were full participants during Wednesday's practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

"Wednesday practice good, getting some guys back," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "Brandin Cooks is doing more. Steve Nelson is doing more. All of the rest of the guys are getting better."

When the Texans faced the Titans in Week 8, Nelson intercepted QB Malik Willis in the second quarter and added a 33-yard return. Cooks caught a team-high four passes for 73 yards, averaging a season-best 18.3 yards per reception.

It's good news for the Texans, currently banged up at both the wide receiver and cornerback positions.

Nelson, inactive for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, suffered an ankle injury on Dec. 11 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys. With Derek Stingley Jr. placed on the Reserve/Injured list, Houston was without both of its starting cornerbacks in the 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Cooks, the Texans leading receiver with 520 yards and one touchdown, has missed the past three games with a calf injury. If the veteran can play at Tennessee, it will provide a boost to the Texans offense that has also been without WR Nico Collins and leading rusher in Dameon Pierce, placed on IR last week.

The Texans will travel to Nissan Stadium to face the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

📸 | Holiday shopping spree at Academy with Nico Collins

On Dec. 16, Texans WR Nico Collins hosted a shopping spree for 12 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston at Academy Sports + Outdoors. Collins, in partnership with Academy, helped fulfill items from the kids' holiday wish lists including bikes, games, footwear, apparel, team sports gear and more.

