 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Breakfast: The best moments from #HardKnocks

Mar 24, 2016 at 03:28 AM

My, how times flies when you are having fun.

Hard Knocks: Hard at Work

The season finale of NFL Films' 'Hard Knocks' was Tuesday night on HBO. Here's a look back at them working on the scene.

No Title
1 / 11
No Title
2 / 11
No Title
3 / 11
No Title
4 / 11
No Title
5 / 11
No Title
6 / 11
No Title
7 / 11
No Title
8 / 11
No Title
9 / 11
No Title
10 / 11
No Title
11 / 11
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Yesterday, it was officially announced that the Los Angeles Rams would be on the upcoming edition of HBO's Hard Knocks. The show, which is now entering its 11th season, is a 5-week journey chronicling one NFL team through training camp. For the Rams, this year's drama will likely center on the team's move to LA, and should provide even more memorable moments for a program that has had so many.

Just in case you somehow have a short memory, last year HBO's cameras descended on Houston, as the Texans were featured in the show. Being on the inside of it all, it was amazing to see all the work that went into producing a one-hour show. Director Matt Dissinger remarked that it took 1500 hours of footage to come up with the one-hour program, and seeing it unfold as it happened, it made watching it all the more exciting. You couldn't walk a few feet without feeling the presence of HBO, as they truly capture the entire experience of how a professional football team is operated.

Last year's show provided its fair share of funny and memorable moments. The season produced a breakout star (Charles James) and connected fans even more with one of the league's best players (J.J. Watt). Soccer star Carli Lloyd stopped by, Vince Wilfork made some stunning wardrobe choices and fans got a first-hand look at how head coach Bill O'Brien operates. Also, we learned that Brian Cushing doesn't like Starbucks and DeAndre Hopkins has quite the fashion sense.

So, in honor of the Rams choice as this upcoming year's Hard Knocks participant, we share some of our (ok, my) favorite moments from the Texans version of the show.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.
news

Breakfast: Five storylines to watch in OTAs

Here are five storylines to watch during Texans OTAs.
news

Breakfast: WR Sammie Coates ready to contribute

WR Sammie Coates is excited to be a Texan, and explained why.
news

Breakfast: The Texans roster renovation

It's clear that the Texans roster has undergone a serious renovation.
news

Breakfast: Day 2 recap of Texans media days

The Houston Texans are officially getting in the swing of things when it comes to preparing for the 2018 season.
Advertising