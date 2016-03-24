Breakfast: The best moments from #HardKnocks

Yesterday, it was officially announced that the Los Angeles Rams would be on the upcoming edition of HBO's Hard Knocks. The show, which is now entering its 11th season, is a 5-week journey chronicling one NFL team through training camp. For the Rams, this year's drama will likely center on the team's move to LA, and should provide even more memorable moments for a program that has had so many.

Just in case you somehow have a short memory, last year HBO's cameras descended on Houston, as the Texans were featured in the show. Being on the inside of it all, it was amazing to see all the work that went into producing a one-hour show. Director Matt Dissinger remarked that it took 1500 hours of footage to come up with the one-hour program, and seeing it unfold as it happened, it made watching it all the more exciting. You couldn't walk a few feet without feeling the presence of HBO, as they truly capture the entire experience of how a professional football team is operated.

Last year's show provided its fair share of funny and memorable moments. The season produced a breakout star (Charles James) and connected fans even more with one of the league's best players (J.J. Watt). Soccer star Carli Lloyd stopped by, Vince Wilfork made some stunning wardrobe choices and fans got a first-hand look at how head coach Bill O'Brien operates. Also, we learned that Brian Cushing doesn't like Starbucks and DeAndre Hopkins has quite the fashion sense.