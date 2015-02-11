Breakfast: The top QBs of the Harris 100

22 / 100

Combine Update: Came to the Combine at 307 lb., his heaviest weight...delivered a fairly solid workout...5.12 40 and a 31" vertical...saw a scout chide him for walking where he wasn't supposed to and Humphries just ignored it as if the scout didn't matter...mercurial sort who was a bit defensive in his interview session as well...Report: Declared for the 2015 NFL Draft after denying it two weeks prior to the deadline…light on his feet…needs a ton of work but he's an athlete, no argument there…strong…v. FSU DE Mario Edwards, on a pass play, Edwards initially shocked Humphries but as he continued, Humphries got back up underneath him and nearly put him back on his wallet…it was a WOW moment for me watching him…solid technique and footwork on the arc…does play a little tall and tends to lunge, instead of sinking his butt and hips…transition to E/T twist is excellent…gets initial shock on run blocks, doesn't finish them…guys like La'el Collins and Brandon Scherff want to bury DL, whereas Humphries does too much watching at the end of the play…speed rushers get a jump on him and his technique goes to, well, you know…that's expected though from LT in Pop Warner all the way to the NFL…carries his hands low on pass pro, would like to see them start higher and strike more accurately and effectively.