Breaking down the key plays | Texans at Cowboys

This was Texans DB Tremon Smith's second interception but it came about as a result of another tremendous rush by Ogbo Okoronkwo. The former Alief Taylor HS star went bonkers in the second half but it was setup up earlier in the game with a Cowboys OL injury. When Cowboys RT Terence Steele went out of the game in the first half, backup Josh Ball went into the game at RT. Ogbo ate him alive in the third and fourth quarters with his pass rush, and in the run game, as well. On the previous play, Ogbo beat Ball INSIDE with a great swipe/inside counter pass rush and forced the ball out of Prescott's hands. The ball squirted away behind the Cowboys line of scrimmage but, unfortunately, the Texans couldn't get on the ball. Regardless, it set up this second and 20 play from inside the Cowboys five yard line. After winning the previous rush on first down, Ogbo set up the inside move quickly to get Ball to bite, then countered back OUTSIDE and as he did he was able to nudge Dak's arm as he threw to the outside. The ball fluttered right into Tremon's arms for his second pick of the game, setting the Texans up at the Dallas four yard line with 5:37 remaining in the game. That should've done it. But, well, you know the rest.