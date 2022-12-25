Breaking down the key plays | Texans win at Titans

3. Phillip Dorsett's big catch

4th quarter - 4:30 remaining

2nd-and-4

-33 yard line

Titans leading 14-13

The Texans had 11 personnel in the game which I thought was going to be a sure running down on second and four. But, the Texans offensive staff had other ideas. They put trips receivers into the field with TE Jordan Akins as the lone Y-TE attached to the line of scrimmage on the right side. They ran one of Mike Leach's (RIP Coach!) favorite routes - mesh. It's a simple concept with one receiver from one side and one receiver from the other side running matching shallow crossing routes, meshing near the middle of the field. Akins ran his mesh route to the left while Phillip Dorsett ran his toward the Texans sideline. The mesh route concept forced just a slight bit of hesitation for Titans CB Roger McCreary, who was a step behind Dorsett. QB Davis Mills lofted one to the exact spot where only Dorsett could catch it. The Texans pass catcher snagged the throw which put the Texans in Titans territory with a 20-yard catch.

4. Deep pass to Amari Rodgers

4th quarter - 3:49 remaining

1st-and-10

+47 yard line

Titans leading 14-13

On the very next play, the Texans left the same personnel in the game and came out in what I call a Bandit formation - Pro set (TE, Z) to right, twins receivers to the left. Mills spied man coverage on Texans WR Amari Rodgers to the outside and saw a middle of the field safety nowhere able to help over the top. All Amari had to do was win on the go route and all Davis had to do was put the ball in a position where Amari could make a play on it. Check and check! Mills lofted one right down the sideline over McCreary's head and Rodgers kept running right underneath it. He ran through the catch and moved the ball down to the 10-yard line. My goodness - two absolute dimes and two great, CLUTCH catches!

5. Brandin Cooks TD

4th quarter - 2:58 remaining

2nd-and-goal

+6 yard line

Titans leading 14-13 (not for long, though)