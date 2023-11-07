C.J. Stroud, Dare Ogunbowale getting national shine, Texans power rankings roundup | Daily Brew

Nov 07, 2023 at 11:07 AM
Happy Victory Tuesday! The Houston Texans will be "on to Cincinnati" tomorrow but, for now, the NFL world is still reeling from Sunday's thrilling 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.

In his mid-season awards, ESPN's Bill Barnwell makes a strong case for C.J. Stroud as the Offensive Rookie of the Year. On Sunday, Stroud became the sixth NFL player in history to throw for 450 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Barnwell writes:

"Stroud has eliminated the competition for Offensive Rookie of the Year and is almost in the conversation for most impressive rookie seasons by a quarterback in league history. He now has thrown 14 touchdown passes against one pick. Even good rookies often are executing in sheltered offenses, but he is averaging more than 8.0 air yards per throw, which is the fifth most of any quarterback. The only quarterbacks picking up first downs more often than Stroud are Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa."

Scott Van Pelt's One Big Thing: Vikings, Texans entertain in Week 9

Stroud wasn't the only one shattering records on Sunday. RB Dare Ogunbowale's 29-yard go-ahead FG in the fourth quarter to give Houston a 33-30 lead is also one that will go down in history. 
NFL stats and records, Week 9: Texans' C.J. Stroud, Dare Ogunbowale pass, kick their way into history

John Harris breaks down the game-winning drive that ended in a Tank Dell touchdown and other monster plays in his Week 9 Big Play Breakdown and Harris Hits.
Texans vs. Buccaneers, Week 9 | Big Play Breakdown
Harris Hits: Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay

The latest power rankings are OUT! As expected, the Texans jumped up in all of them after a record-setting day. Week 10 Power Rankings:

The Athletic – Texans No. 15
PFT – No. 16
NFL.com – No. 15
ESPN.com – No. 17
CBS.com – No. 17

Catch an all new episode of the Coach’s Show this week. DeMeco Ryans recaps his team's win and looks ahead to the Bengals on Sunday.

