C.J. Stroud, Dare Ogunbowale getting national shine, Texans power rankings roundup | Daily Brew

Happy Victory Tuesday! The Houston Texans will be "on to Cincinnati" tomorrow but, for now, the NFL world is still reeling from Sunday's thrilling 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.
In his mid-season awards, ESPN's Bill Barnwell makes a strong case for C.J. Stroud as the Offensive Rookie of the Year. On Sunday, Stroud became the sixth NFL player in history to throw for 450 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Barnwell writes:
"Stroud has eliminated the competition for Offensive Rookie of the Year and is almost in the conversation for most impressive rookie seasons by a quarterback in league history. He now has thrown 14 touchdown passes against one pick. Even good rookies often are executing in sheltered offenses, but he is averaging more than 8.0 air yards per throw, which is the fifth most of any quarterback. The only quarterbacks picking up first downs more often than Stroud are Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa."
Stroud wasn't the only one shattering records on Sunday. RB Dare Ogunbowale's 29-yard go-ahead FG in the fourth quarter to give Houston a 33-30 lead is also one that will go down in history.
John Harris breaks down the game-winning drive that ended in a Tank Dell touchdown and other monster plays in his Week 9 Big Play Breakdown and Harris Hits.
The latest power rankings are OUT! As expected, the Texans jumped up in all of them after a record-setting day. Week 10 Power Rankings:
