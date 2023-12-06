C.J. Stroud's cool interview, Jon Weeks gets a BIG honor | Daily Brew

Dec 06, 2023 at 07:53 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

stroudinterv9ew

Good Wednesday morning to you. The Texans will practice this afternoon at the Houston Methodist Training Center and get set for the Jets. 

Sunday's game is the first trip away from home since they beat the Bengals in Cincinnati on November 12. 

**Yesterday, the team announced** long snapper Jon Weeks is the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee. Nobody's played in more Texans games than Weeks, and he's been here since 2010.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was a guest on the Pat McAfee show yesterday and had some cool insights on Tank Dell, Derek Stingley, Jr. and a whole lot more. McAfee, as you'll see below, is a big fan.

Texans fans had a boatload of questions yesterday, and **I took a stab at answering them**. There were so many, in fact, that I'll have a second round of answers tomorrow.

Finally, you probably don't know enough about center Michael Deiter. He's started the last five games for Houston, and he sat down in the Texans Radio Studio with me and longtime NFL defensive lineman N.D. Kalu. Check it out...

Related Content

news

Week 14 Facts and Fun | Daily Brew

After another heart-stopper, I'm ready for a solid week of regen for the vocal cords.
news

What. A. DAY. Re-visiting the big stories from the win | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans toppled the Denver Broncos on Sunday at NRG Stadium, and the morning after had some fun moments to review.
news

Opportunities, Awards and Audio | Daily Brew

It's been four years since we've had a December like this. A humungous game is upon us and more big ones after that. 
news

A key reason the Texans have improved this season | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans continue to get prepared for their Sunday matchup with the Denver Broncos. Here are a few Thursday news items to follow.
news

Andre Johnson chatter, Coach-off on Sunday and more | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are back to practice on Wednesday to prepare for the Denver Broncos. It's a meeting of the minds, coaching-wise in this one. Plus, Andre Johnson's stats say he's a surefire Hall of Famer.
news

Delving into Denver Week | Daily Brew

We're way past the expiration time on the 24-hour rule. You should be over the loss to the Jags by now. No? Ok, we understand. You need some perspective. 
news

Move-along Monday for the Texans | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are moving on from a Sunday loss to the Jaguars. Next up: the Denver Broncos. 
news

Sunday rumble for division lead | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer scattershoots about a few key storylines leading up to the Jaguars at Texans matchup this Sunday.
news

Happy Thanksgiving from the Houston Texans! | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans have given back this week, are getting ready for the Jacksonville Jaguars and much more.
news

Battle Red ALERT, game time change, questions answered | Daily Brew

Sunday is Battle Red Day against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. The Houston Texans also have a new game time for kickoff next week against the Broncos. 
news

Hype, Help, Helmets and more | Daily Brew

I might need to be tethered to the ground this week, I'm so fired up. Someone should put some extra tryptophan in my turkey (is that even possible?). The Texans and Jaguars are about to play the biggest game they've ever played together.
Advertising