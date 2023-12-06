C.J. Stroud's cool interview, Jon Weeks gets a BIG honor | Daily Brew

Texans fans had a boatload of questions yesterday, and **I took a stab at answering them** . There were so many, in fact, that I'll have a second round of answers tomorrow.

Finally, you probably don't know enough about center Michael Deiter. He's started the last five games for Houston, and he sat down in the Texans Radio Studio with me and longtime NFL defensive lineman N.D. Kalu. Check it out...