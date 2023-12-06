C.J. Stroud's cool interview, Jon Weeks gets a BIG honor | Daily Brew

Good Wednesday morning to you. The Texans will practice this afternoon at the Houston Methodist Training Center and get set for the Jets.
Sunday's game is the first trip away from home since they beat the Bengals in Cincinnati on November 12.
**Yesterday, the team announced** long snapper Jon Weeks is the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee. Nobody's played in more Texans games than Weeks, and he's been here since 2010.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud was a guest on the Pat McAfee show yesterday and had some cool insights on Tank Dell, Derek Stingley, Jr. and a whole lot more. McAfee, as you'll see below, is a big fan.
Texans fans had a boatload of questions yesterday, and **I took a stab at answering them**. There were so many, in fact, that I'll have a second round of answers tomorrow.
Finally, you probably don't know enough about center Michael Deiter. He's started the last five games for Houston, and he sat down in the Texans Radio Studio with me and longtime NFL defensive lineman N.D. Kalu. Check it out...