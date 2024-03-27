C.J. Stroud udpate, fan questions and McNair chatter | Daily Brew

Happiest of Wednesdays to you.
Exactly one month from today, the Texans and the rest of the NFL will be wrapping up the Draft with rounds four through seven. In between now and then, the team will begin its offseason conditioning program, unveil the new uniforms and begin the Draft. Remember: right now Houston has eight picks in total, beginning with the second-rounder at 42nd overall.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud recently spoke at a luncheon in town, and he's having a nice offseason. In addition to working out here and in Southern California, he's also vacationed in Turks and Caicos. Matt Young wrote about it here.
Yesterday I answered a handful of questions sent in by fans. We covered stuff like surprises, the running backs and a little more. You can read it HERE. There were so many questions sent in, we'll have a second installment up tomorrow, and a third go up on Saturday. Also, if you want to send in a question, just click HERE.
Cal McNair officially became the principal owner of the Texans on Tuesday, so he and Hannah McNair went on Texans All Access with team play-by-play voice Marc Vandermeer in Orlando. You can listen below.
Right before the official start of the league year, defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi signed a deal with the Texans. Did you know he has a brother in the NFL? Or that he's a native New Yorker? You can read a little more about him by clicking HERE.