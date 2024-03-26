2024 Surprise possibilities, backups & the next J.J.? | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?

Life in general?

Drew Dougherty's your guy.

He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.

Jacqueline Pellegrino: Dear Drew, Who do you think will surprise us the most this coming season and why?DD: This is a terrific question, and I'll give you five answers for it: Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan, Dameon Pierce, Jimmie Ward and a Player to Be Named Later. You can take it a lot of different directions. I could see the tight ends Schultz and Jordan being in the mix for this, because I could see the offense going through a maturation process, and the tight end being more involved. After all, quarterback C.J. Stroud was lethal with the deep ball in 2023, and I could see defenses doing everything in their might to take it away. If that were to happen, stuff underneath might open up and the Schultz/Jordan tandem could feast.

Pierce is a possibility for a few reasons. Perhaps with another offseason in the system he improves and adapts and looks more like he did his rookie season. Also, with the changes to the kickoffs rule, Pierce might get more of an opportunity to shine in that aspect of the game. We saw him take a kickoff back 98 yards for a score on Christmas Eve.

Ward is a pick because we were only able to see him in 10 starts last season. Injuries kept him out of other seven games, and forced early exits in two of his starts. But when he was out there, the team captain played well and was a difference-maker. The Texans were 6-4 in games he started, with his brightest performance coming in the home game against Denver. He ended that one by picking off Russell Wilson in the end zone. A healthier Ward could pay major dividends for the Texans in 2024.

But perhaps the easiest choice: someone who's not on the squad right now. Whether that's a rookie who's drafted or not, or a free agent the Texans have yet to sign.