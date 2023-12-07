C.J. Stroud, young Texans focus on mindset as they continue winning ways

The Texans "SWARM"ed to a crucial 22-17 home victory over the Broncos on Sunday. The first win over the Broncos at NRG Stadium since 2007 and avoided back-to-back losses, which would have been the first time since the beginning of the year.

A key to the Texans success has been the play of their No. 2 and No. 3 overally picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stroud and fellow rookie Will Anderson Jr., who had a career-best day against the Broncos with two sacks, both come from winning collegiate football programs in Ohio State and Alabama, respectively. Stroud in his final season with the Buckeyes played in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, while Anderson won the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

So, buying into a winning mentality is something that is second nature for guys like Stroud and Anderson instead of being a new mentality they have to

"For us, that's what we bought in to. I mean, you look at where we come from," Stroud said. "A lot of the younger players on this team, we come from winning programs in college and that definitely has to do with that."

Stroud enters Week 14 looking for a win on the road against the Jets as the Texans look to start cementing their spot in the playoff picture.