Carlos Correa catches up with J.J. Watt, Texans

Aug 18, 2015 at 08:43 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Astros star shortstop Carlos Correa stopped by to watch his first Texans practice on Tuesday.

He also caught up with some friends, including J.J. Watt.

The two Houston superstars met July 30 when Watt participated in Astros batting practice, just one day before veterans reported to Texans training camp. They still keep in touch, according to Correa.

"We communicate very often and he's a great guy that a lot of people follow here in Houston so it's always good to talk to him and get to share some time with him," Correa said to SportsRadio 610.

Correa watched training camp practice from the sideline at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Afterwards, played a quick game of catch with Watt and met up with several players, including linebackers Brian Cushing and Jadeveon Clowney.

"It was incredible to watch these kind of athletes, see what they do and it's very impressive to be here," Correa said. "It was a first for me so very exciting."

Correa displayed his own tackling skills on Jose Altuve Sunday night when the AL All-Star second baseman hit a walkoff single to give the Astros a 6-5 victory. Correa, who played high school football in his native Puerto Rico, thinks he'd stick to offense if he ever played in the NFL.

"I think because I have a good arm I'd like to be quarterback," Correa said. "Try not to get hit as much."

Twitter.com/DeepSlant

Astros SS Carlos Correa Meets Texans

Take a look at photos from Astros shortstop Carlos Correa's visit to #TexansCamp.

No Title
1 / 12
No Title
2 / 12
No Title
3 / 12
No Title
4 / 12
No Title
5 / 12
No Title
6 / 12
No Title
7 / 12
No Title
8 / 12
No Title
9 / 12
No Title
10 / 12
No Title
11 / 12
No Title
12 / 12
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans sign Jordan Todman, waive Dayon Pratt

The Texans made several transactions on Friday.

news

24 observations: Texans-Saints joint practice

Well, well, well, we are back again with another remote edition of observations.

news

Texans sign Mike Catapano, waive Devin Street

The Texans made three transactions.

news

Unofficial Depth Chart: Texans vs. Saints

The Houston Texans (1-1) will take on the New Orleans Saints (1-1) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in their preseason game of the season.

news

Texans practice in Houston, happy to be back

The Texans returned to Houston for their first training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

news

Vandermeer's View: Coming home

Other than some injury issues and time away from family, the Texans have to be thrilled for now about what they were able to accomplish in three and a half weeks in West Virginia.

news

24 observations from #TexansCamp: Day 16

I'm conflicted at the moment because these will be the last observations that I'll write from Almost Heaven, aka West Virginia.

news

25 observations: Texans-Patriots joint practice

Joint practices have become all the rage in the NFL, or so it seems, and your Texans are far from immune.

news

J.J. Watt explains benefit of Patriots practice

J.J. Watt spoke Tuesday about why practicing vs. the Patriots was good for the team.

news

12 observations from #TexansCamp: Day 14

With plenty of physical action expected the next two days, the Texans worked out a little shorter, in shells, on Monday morning in the rain.

news

OFFICIAL: Texans sign Germone Hopper

The Texans have signed Germone WR Hopper.

news

Unofficial Depth Chart: Texans vs. Patriots

The Houston Texans (0-1) will play at NRG Stadium for the first time this season when the New England Patriots (0-1) come to town.

Advertising