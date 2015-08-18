Carlos Correa catches up with J.J. Watt, Texans

Astros star shortstop Carlos Correa stopped by to watch his first Texans practice on Tuesday.
He also caught up with some friends, including J.J. Watt.
The two Houston superstars met July 30 when Watt participated in Astros batting practice, just one day before veterans reported to Texans training camp. They still keep in touch, according to Correa.
"We communicate very often and he's a great guy that a lot of people follow here in Houston so it's always good to talk to him and get to share some time with him," Correa said to SportsRadio 610.
Correa watched training camp practice from the sideline at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Afterwards, played a quick game of catch with Watt and met up with several players, including linebackers Brian Cushing and Jadeveon Clowney.
"It was incredible to watch these kind of athletes, see what they do and it's very impressive to be here," Correa said. "It was a first for me so very exciting."
Correa displayed his own tackling skills on Jose Altuve Sunday night when the AL All-Star second baseman hit a walkoff single to give the Astros a 6-5 victory. Correa, who played high school football in his native Puerto Rico, thinks he'd stick to offense if he ever played in the NFL.
"I think because I have a good arm I'd like to be quarterback," Correa said. "Try not to get hit as much."
Take a look at photos from Astros shortstop Carlos Correa's visit to #TexansCamp.