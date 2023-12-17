Case Keenum starts at quarterback vs. Titans

For the first time since December 28, 2014, Case Keenum started a regular season game for the Texans.

Keenum lined up under center on the first play from scrimmage and threw a 6-yard completion to Noah Brown at Nissan Stadium versus the Titans.

Starter C.J. Stroud is in the concussion protocol after exiting last Sunday's loss at the Jets, and Keenum was tabbed as the starter by Head Coach DeMeco Ryans.

In his career, the NCAA's leader in career passing yards has now started 65 games. The University of Houston alum entered Sunday's contest with 78 touchdown passes to just 48 interceptions.

He was an undrafted free agent with the Texans in 2012 and spent that season on the practice squad.

Keenum remained on the practice squad for the first six games of the 2013 campaign, and then started the next eight. He was cut by the squad before the 2014 regular season started, and signed as a free agent for the final two games of that year. He started both and guided the Texans to wins over the Ravens and Jaguars, helping Houston finish with a 9-7 record.