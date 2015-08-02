CB Kevin Johnson off to "a good start"

Having 4,000 fans cheering for players as they arrive at training camp is not quite like what rookie Kevin Johnson was used to at Wake Forest.
Still, it has Johnson excited to get to work at his first NFL training camp.
"I think it went pretty well," Johnson said. "First day of training camp, I had some butterflies. It's just fun. It's football. I'm soaking it all up."
Since he's arrived, 22-year-old cornerback has been shadowing veteran teammates like Johnathan Joseph and Kareem Jackson, who have started 188 games combined and have 15 years of NFL experience between them.
Johnson has already impressed Joseph, who says the rookie doesn't carry himself like one. Johnson's preparation, work ethic, willingness to learn make him a great fit for the position group.
"He has come in here and done a nice job," head coach Bill O'Brien said Sunday. "He is aggressive. He will make his mistakes, you know, it is a very different game than college. He is an aggressive kid, very smart, and very respectful of the game. He is learning from two guys in J-Jo (Joseph) and Kareem that have played a lot of football. So far he has gotten off to a good start."