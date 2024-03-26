 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Changes at top, changes on kickoffs and headed to Canton | Daily Brew

Mar 26, 2024 at 11:44 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

It's been a busy morning for the Texans, and for the rest of the NFL.

The NFL Annual League Meetings continue in Orlando, and the rest of the team owners voted and approved Cal McNair as the Texans' principal owner. He takes over from his mother, Janice, who was the principal owner from 2018 through today.

Also this morning, the Texans were announced as one of the two teams playing in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. They'll face the Bears on Thursday Night Football, two days before Andre Johnson gets inducted into the Hall in Canton. It's the first time since 2002 they'll play in it.

Also this morning, the NFL changed the kickoff rule. Gone are the days of the kickoff we once knew. Instead, it'll look like this XFL kickoff below.

The change reminded me of the fun from the Andrew Beck kickoff return for a score last season in Jacksonville. It was a pivotal play in the season, as we explained here in this fun little oral history of the score.

