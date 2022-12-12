Chris Moore "Outstanding" against Dallas Cowboys

Dec 12, 2022 at 02:30 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Lovie Smith used the "o" word in describing Chris Moore's day against the Cowboys.

The veteran receiver caught a career-best 10 balls for 124 yards in the Texans' 27-23 defeat at AT&T Stadium. He also logged a special teams tackle on punt coverage and downed a Cam Johnston punt at the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter.

"Chris Moore was outstanding," Smith said. "Outstanding with his special teams play. Outstanding, of course, as a receiver."

Moore caught a 36-yarder, a 31-yarder and a pair of 18-yarders. But despite his individual successes, Moore was disappointed after the loss.

"It hurts," Moore said. "When you're in close games like that, you want to finish it, especially the way our season is going. We wanted to finish it with a win. It just hurts not to finish the game like that."

Late in the game, just moments after he'd downed the punt, the Texans offense trotted back onto the field with a 1st-and-Goal opportunity at the Cowboys' 4-yard line. Tremon Smith had intercepted a Dak Prescott pass at the 11 and returned it inside Dallas five.

Following a Rex Burkhead run, Jeff Driskel dialed one up to Moore. Officials say he was stopped shy of the goal line for a gain of four yards, but Moore wasn't sold on that idea.

"I feel like I want to see the replay," Moore said. "I'm not 100% sure, but I feel like I scored. We'll get to watch the tape and see what happened."

The Moore completion set the Texans up with a 3rd-and-Goal at the 1-yard line, and they failed to punch it in the end zone on each of the next two plays.

Moore had one other 100-yard game in his seven NFL seasons, and doubled his previous career high of five catches in a game. He explained how his big day came to be.

"I was just getting extra opportunities and making the most of it when my number was called," Moore said. "When the ball came over, I just tried to make a play trying to help this team win."

He and Houston will host the Chiefs this Sunday at noon inside NRG Stadium.

