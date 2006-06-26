Courier to discuss Stanford Cup

* HOUSTON –*Former No. 1-ranked tennis star Jim Courier will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the River Oaks International Tennis Center to announce information regarding the public sale of tickets for the event, as well as the players involved, for the second-annual Stanford Financial Champions Cup. The tournament will run from November 8-12.
Courier, a two-time winner of both the French and Australian Opens, won the inaugural event last November, defeating Todd Martin in the final. The 2005 field included John McEnroe, Thomas Muster, Goran Ivanisevic, Mats Wilander, Mikael Pernfors, Aaron Krickstein, Martin and Courier.
Lone Star Sports and Entertainment, a third-party event management company closely affiliated with the Houston Texans, will be the local marketing agent for the Stanford Cup in 2006 and 2007.