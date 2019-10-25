Daily Brew: Facts to know heading into Week 8

Time for your weekend Daily Brew facts to amaze and astound your friends and family.

Drop a few of these nuggets on your pals and watch the respect meter go through the roof. Here we go!

The Texans traded for cornerback Gareon Conley, who will now face his former team on Sunday. This is the second consecutive year the Texans made a trade for a player, only to see him face his former team immediately following the deal. Receiver Demaryius Thomas faced the Broncos in Week 9 of 2018 a few days after being traded to the Texans... from Denver.

The Texans offense has been excellent on third down this year, converting at a 48.8 percent clip, which is fourth in the league. Yet, they're not as good as the Raiders, as Derek Carr and crew convert third downs at 50.0 percent, which is second in the NFL.