Daily Brew: Facts to know heading into Week 8

The Texans traded for cornerback Gareon Conley, who will now face his former team on Sunday. This is the second consecutive year the Texans made a trade for a player, only to see him face his former team immediately following the deal. Receiver Demaryius Thomas faced the Broncos in Week 9 of 2018 a few days after being traded to the Texans... from Denver.
The Texans offense has been excellent on third down this year, converting at a 48.8 percent clip, which is fourth in the league. Yet, they're not as good as the Raiders, as Derek Carr and crew convert third downs at 50.0 percent, which is second in the NFL.
Speaking of Carr, he returns to Houston. He spent a portion of his high school career in the mid-2000s at Clements High School in Sugar Land. It's the first time Carr has faced the Texans in NRG Stadium, where his brother David started his NFL career. Carr is 1-1 against the Texans, beating them in Mexico City in 2016 after losing to them in 2014 as a rookie.
The last time the Texans faced the Raiders in NRG Stadium, the Texans won 27-14 in the 2016 Wild Card playoffs.
Raiders defensive lineman P.J. Hall has played in NRG Stadium every year in his post-high school career minus 2018. Why? Well, he was an All-American at Sam Houston State and he played in the Battle of the Piney Woods from 2014-2017. Furthermore, Hall was nicknamed P.J.J. Watt in college and it stuck, so much so that it became his twitter handle. So Hall faces his twitter handle namesake on Sunday for the first time.
If Texans receiver Kenny Stills records a 100-yard receiving performance on Sunday, it'll be the first time in his career he's recorded 100-yard games in back-to-back contests.
After forcing a Jacoby Brissett turnover last week, the Texans defense maintained its turnover streak for another week. The Texans now have a takeaway in 20 consecutive games, which is the best active streak in the NFL. The Patriots have a 10-game streak, which is the next best turnover streak behind the Texans.
If you're wondering, the Raiders are minus-2 in turnover margin. They don't turn it over often, but have done so eight times in six games. So, let's hope that the streak continues to number 21.
The Raiders defense has just one starter who's been with the team longer than two years. That would be safety Karl Joseph, the team's first-round pick in 2016. There are only two other defenders who have been there longer than two years and safety Erik Harris and linebacker Nicholas Morrow both arrived in 2017.
Clemson will be represented well on Sunday. Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Carlos Watkins and D.J. Reader will reunite with Raiders Clelin Ferrell, Trayvon Mullen and Hunter Renfrow. Somewhere Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will watch this one with a smile on his face.
Furthermore, Watson threw a last-second, national-championship-winning touchdown to Renfrow at the end of the 2016 season against Alabama.
The Texans have not given up a sack in two of the team's seven games in 2019 (Atlanta and Kansas City). The Raiders, meanwhile, lead the league having not yielded a sack in three games this season. The Oakland offense has allowed only eight sacks all season long. In addition, the Raiders didn't allow a sack, a pressure or a quarterback hit to Green Bay's defense, a unit that averaged three sacks a game prior to last week's matchup.
Okay, that'll do it for this week. Time to get back in the winning column. See ya on Sunday. REMEMBER, 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff - more time to prep for this one vs. the Raiders.
