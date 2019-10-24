The Leftovers: WR moves, Conley chatter, Trade talk

Casey Young: Dear Drew, Laremy Tunsil has been a good pickup so far in protecting Deshaun Watson. But he has 7 false starts so far this year. The penalties are definitely taking away from his good play, what are the Texans doing about it? Is it a timing issue? Is the offensive line coach working extra with him about this?

DD: Remember, he's been with the team less than two months. Even without playing games, the playbook, new teammates, surroundings and more is a lot to digest. He's been brilliant in protecting Watson and moving bodies around in the run game. He'll button up the penalties and you'll see those fall as the season rolls along and he continues to get more and more comfortable.

Jason McLeod: Dear Drew, Once everyone is healthy, who do you see as the starters in the secondary?

DD: This season, I think you'll likely see Bradley Roby and Johnathan Joseph as the starters, when everyone is full strength. But Lonnie Johnson, Junior and Gareon Conley are both talented and will be big contributors too.

Alejandro Mazal: Dear Drew, I liked the Conley trade. I think he will be a good add for years to come. Do you think any more trades will go down before the deadline on Oct 29?