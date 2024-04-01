Dates to know, birthday haircuts and more | Daily Brew

Good Monday morning.
Two weeks from today, the Texans being their offseason conditioning program. The bulk of the team will be back in the building together working out. On Friday morning, the dates for the start of offseason conditioning, as well as Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and the veteran minicamp were released, and you can see them below.
We're creeping closer and closer to the start of 2024.
And I love it.
Yesterday was Easter, and it was also Steven Sims, Jr.'s birthday. The wide receiver/return man turned 27. On Friday he gave back to the community, as he gave out free haircuts to 75 kids at the barbershop where he's gone...for the last 27 years. Aaron Wilson wrote a nice story about him and the big day, here.