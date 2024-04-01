 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Dates to know, birthday haircuts and more | Daily Brew

Apr 01, 2024 at 09:06 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

simsbrew

Good Monday morning.

Two weeks from today, the Texans being their offseason conditioning program. The bulk of the team will be back in the building together working out. On Friday morning, the dates for the start of offseason conditioning, as well as Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and the veteran minicamp were released, and you can see them below. 

We're creeping closer and closer to the start of 2024. 

And I love it.

Yesterday was Easter, and it was also Steven Sims, Jr.'s birthday. The wide receiver/return man turned 27. On Friday he gave back to the community, as he gave out free haircuts to 75 kids at the barbershop where he's gone...for the last 27 years. Aaron Wilson wrote a nice story about him and the big day, here.

We'll have another Fans Wanna Know out later today--we did two last week, which you can read HERE and HERE--and a Mock Draft Roundup will be released in the next few days as well. Until then, have a terrific Monday.

Related Content

news

Annual Meeting Musings | Daily Brew

Mingling at the NFL Annual Meeting (which everyone calls 'The owners' meetings' as a nickname), I was consistently greeted with comments like 'what a great season for you guys!' They were very welcome and I savored them.
news

Opening Day, fan questions & a national expert sounds off on Texans | Daily Brew

It's Opening Day for the Astros, fans had a lot of questions, and an ESPN personality shared her thoughts on the Texans' chances in 2024.
news

C.J. Stroud udpate, fan questions and McNair chatter | Daily Brew

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is having a fruitful offseason, fans had a slew of questions, and Cal McNair spoke with Texans Voice Marc Vandermeer. 
news

Changes at top, changes on kickoffs and headed to Canton | Daily Brew

It was a busy morning on Tuesday for the Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL.
news

NFL Annual League Meeting gets started, 'Thrill Ride'...thrills | Daily Brew

The NFL Annual League Meeting is underway in Orlando, and the Houston Texans 'Thrill Ride' is open for business.
news

Shopping, Stopping and Receiving | Daily Brew

All this uniform talk lately has me in a merch state of mind. Just in time, the Texans Team Shop is offering 60% off this weekend. What!? I'm in.
news

C.J. Stroud goes to Pro Day, New Mock Draft Roundup | Daily Brew

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was in Columbus for the Ohio State Pro Day, and the newest Mock Draft Roundup is split on who the Texans will take 42nd overall. 
news

1 Week in, and a Texans terror joins Houston | Daily Brew

Denico Autry is a Houston Texan, and that's a very good thing for a lot of reasons. Also, the Cleveland Browns said farewell to a player who just came to H-Town.
news

Uniform leak, Tank Dell update, Draft picks | Daily Brew

It was a wacky Monday in the land of the Houston Texans, as Team Chair/CEO Cal McNair revealed a new uniform combination.
news

The excitement keeps building | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are building on the momentum of a 2023 turnaround and adding pieces for the 2024 season.
news

Players, Positioning and High Praise | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans continue to make moves in the first week of free agency, as Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer explains.
Advertising