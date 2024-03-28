Going deeper, C.J. Stroud improvement, the run game | Fans Wanna Know

Trey Llanes: Dear Drew, How much do you think C.J. Stroud will improve?

DD: It's a question that sparks so much wonder and excitement, the more you think about it. I don't have a hard data answer for you, but I believe you'll like it.

When I think back to my first job out of college, I marvel at what an idiot I was. Trey, I don't know you, and I doubt you're an idiot, but how did you do in your first job? You probably had to learn some things, you likely messed up a time or two, and then you settled in and started rocking and rolling.

I know it's an apples-to-kiwis comparison, but Stroud was a runaway success in his first job out of college. The idea that he was able to throw 23 touchdowns and get picked off just five times, while also leading the NFL in passing yards per game, is mind-boggling.

I think he'll be a lot better this year, and even better in the subsequent years as he continues to absorb more knowledge about the game.

Kaysen Thompson: Dear Drew, How are you such a big dawg?

DD: Oh, I wouldn't say I'm THAT big, Dawg. I try to eat fairly well, I try to walk 10,000 steps per day, and I swim laps in the mornings as often as possible. I also sprinkle in throwing buckets of baseballs to my sons and the baseball team I coach, about four times per week.

Samuel Pickett: Dear Drew, Will the Texas draft a young running back?

DD: I could see it happening, though I don't think they'd use either of the second-rounders they currently have. There are several attractive options at running back, and it wouldn't stun me if the Texans went that route later on in the Draft.