Davis Mills with a lot to prove in Year 2 | Daily Brew

Davis Mills is heading into Year 2 with 11 starts under his belt and the reins of the Houston Texans offense. Coming off his rookie campaign, Mills feels more comfortable and quicker in his decision-making and ability to protect the football.

"Well, you expect from year 1 to year 2, any player or any quarterback in particular to have a better sense of an NFL defense," Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said. "That's going to allow him to process information faster, and ultimately make better decisions, or be more consistent in making good decisions."

The Texans just wrapped up their offseason workout program, including three weeks of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamp this week. Head Coach Lovie Smith feel good about the progress Mills has made, praising the QB for this work ethic, arriving first and leaving last each day the team facility has been open.

"I've seen him make some of the type of plays we know he's capable of making," Smith said.

Last season, Mills played in 13 games (11 starts) and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,664 yards, the most by a rookie in Texans history, 16 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a passer rating of 88.8. In his final five starts of the season, Mills showed drastic improvement, throwing 11 touchdown passes to just two interceptions with an average passer rating of 104.0.

"I think experience is a big factor in how my game progressed through the last season," Mills said. "These reps I've gotten in this off-season are extremely valuable and I'm excited to keep progressing. I still have a lot to prove to myself and to my teammates to go out there and win games, but we're all excited for it, and I want to keep moving forward."