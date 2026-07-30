Day 2 Brings Dimes, Defense and New Names to Watch | Harris Hits

It's only day two but the Texans are deep into training camp now. Acclimation days are dwindling as we move closer to full pads in a few days. That said, there was plenty to see on Thursday at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Let's ROCK!

I'm going to start with #7 and I'm going to say something that may seem over the top, so I'll try not to get too carried away…I thought this was one of his best training camp practices in his four years as a Texan. He made three throws, in particular, during the day that were vintage, C.J. Stroud accurately thrown, pinpoint dimes.

The first was an out route to WR Jayden Higgins on my sideline during the first team period. Now, as it's written that doesn't sound sexy or something to write home about, but it truly was. Higgins broke his route to the outside right at the first down marker and he was wearing CB Derek Stingley Jr. in coverage. Sting couldn't have been more in phase; he was inside Higgins' jersey, it appeared. Regardless, Stroud trusted his 6'4" second year wide out as he launched the ball a yard or two outside the sideline. Higgins was the only person who could catch that ball and he snatched it away from his body, tapped the two feet and completed the catch. Yes, it was a quality catch, but THE THROW? My goodness. Couldn't have thrown it any better.

The second one was an over route to TE Foster Moreau in the second team period. The big TE was sprinting across the formation with S Jalen Pitre on his heels. That is a tough throw for any quarterback to make because if he were to throw a line drive, Pitre can slingshot in front and make the pick. Loft it too high and the defensive back behind the play can make a play on the ball. So, Stroud picked the one location that would give his guy a chance to catch the ball, throwing it low and away and he threw it brilliantly. Just a BRILLIANT throw, in the face of some pressure (Will Anderson Jr anyone?)…even though Moreau couldn't quite hold on.

The third throw was during a red zone drill in the last team period. The offense faced third and long so the defense sent some pressure at C.J. and the OL picked it up perfectly. Stroud was then able to step into his throw over to the left sideline to WR Justin Watson (IVY LEAGUER!!). The veteran pass catcher slid into the catch, just beyond the marker for a first down. After each of the three throws, as I watched with no one around me, I kept saying "GREAT ball, SEVEN!! GREAT BALL!" That accuracy? Oh, my goodness, that was incredible…and so fun to watch.

One last thing on C.J. There were a couple of rough snap moments with the centers today, but he couldn't have handled it any better as the leader of this offense. Never panicked. Just got everyone back on schedule and went back to throwing dimes. I thought it was a strong day for the Texans leader.

During the first competitive portion of practice - seven on seven - the Texans quarterbacks completed nearly every pass, with only one Marte Mapu pass breakup to slow them down. Then again, every single defensive player and coach will tell you seven on seven SHOULD produce completions. News flash, defenders don't care much for seven on seven.

However, LB KC Ossai came up with a pass breakup to finish the period, making a play on a throw to RB Evan Hull.

The pads are not on, sure, but one thing that keeps standing out to me is the offense's ability and execution on stunts/pressures/blitzes. Now, the protection is not hitting 1000%, but more often than not, and certainly more than in the past, the rushers are all accounted for in the protection. That has been quite evident throughout the first two days.

During the subsequent team periods, LB Henry To'o To'o came up with a couple of great plays. During team period two, he sifted through all the interior chaos to tag off on RB David Montgomery for what would have been no gain on an inside run. But, the one that had everyone going crazy was when he ran down a screen on the first play of the third team period. He saw it the entire way and he beat an interior OL to RB Woody Marks just as Woody caught the ball. SPEEEEEED, WOW!

Throughout the offseason, I was asked a thousand times if I was asked once "What about the second year in the offense?" I typically answered with something to the extent that the second year is always more efficient and effective because the unit has gone through the ups and downs of newness in year one. It's no longer new; everyone knows how to take the vehicle out on the road, using a driving metaphor. That hit me at the end of the first team period when QB Graham Mertz was under center. The Texans offense motioned a player from one side to the other. As such, the defense moved and shifted, communicating based on the motion. Then, Mertz essentially stopped the music, looked at the defense, while everyone adapted and listened to him. Eventually, he got back under center after making sure the offense was all on the same page, took the snap and put the ball in the belly of RB Noah Whittington for a solid gain. Knowing the offense, understanding how to drive it and navigate it, allowed Mertz and the offense to produce a positive play.

By the way, keep your eyes on Whittington. Dude can scoot, runs with power, has great vision and is flashing those skills every time he touches the ball. Fun watch during practice and he's one of the first guys to practice, last guys to leave every single day.

I also like to see players make adjustments and not get down on themselves. CB Alijah Huzzie was the perfect example of that today. Early in practice, the offense had a few completions in front of him. Nothing that broke the bank, but Huzzie and this defense don't like to give anything up. Huzzie never cracked and when the offense targeted the WR he was covering on an out route during one of the team periods, Huzzie picked it off and took it to the house for a touchdown.

QB Davis Mills scrambling is something that gives me a smile after how he finished off the comeback against Jacksonville last year. But, today, he scrambled out to his right down in the low red zone and threw a DIME, on the run, to TE Brevin Jordan for a touchdown. That was a DIME DIME!

DE Solomon Byrd is in his third year in Houston after being a 7th round pick in 2024. All that guy has done is improve each week, month and year. Late in the final team period, he made a brilliant play, getting off of a block and knifing into the backfield for what would've been a TFL.

JAY ROCK!! Man, it's great to see CB Jaylin Smith back on the field. He was in the perfect position on a corner route from WR Jared Wayne to force an incompletion in the end zone late in the third team period. Perfect spot. Perfect play for the second man from USC.

On the second to last play of team drills, rookie RB Josh Pitsenberger (IVY LEAGUER!!) caught a checkdown in the flat. As he did, fellow rookie Wade Woodaz came over to Peanut Punch the ball out of Pitsenberger's hands. He hit the former Ivy League Player of the Year with an overhand right and Pitsenberger never broke stride. That was impressive strength from the rookie from Yale.