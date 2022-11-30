Deep Steel Sunday is this weekend vs. the Browns

Nov 30, 2022 at 10:58 AM
Houston Texans Staff

Deep Steel Sunday is back at NRG Stadium this Sunday when the Texans host the Browns at noon CT.

Houston will wear the Color Rush uniforms. The Texans have won five of the seven games they've played in those outfits.

Reppin' H-Town and banging the drum will be 2022 World Series MVP Jeremy Peña. The first rookie to ever win a Gold Glove at shortstop, Peña was also the MVP of the American League Championship series. He clubbed 22 home runs during the regular season.

10-time Grammy nominee Tauren Wells will sing the National Anthem, and the Houston Texans Cheerleaders will perform with this year's All-Stars at the half.

Throughout the contest, the Texans will highlight player-supported causes in celebration of 'My Cause My Cleats'.

This is the 13th time the Texans and Browns have faced each other. Houston's been victorious in seven of those previous 12 matchups. They're 5-1 all-time against the Browns at NRG Stadium, and have won the last three games here by double-digits.

