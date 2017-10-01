Defense suffocating in triumph over Titans

The Texans defense shined on Sunday afternoon in the 57-14 pasting of the Titans.

They forced five turnovers. They allowed just nine first downs. They gave up just 109 passing yards. They got off the field on five 3-and-outs. And they were only on the field for 20:19, basically half the amount of time the Texans offense was on the field.

"Man, it was kind of crazy," outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney said. "We usually play in a lot of snaps on defense, but this game we didn't get to play too many snaps. I think I was on the sidelines like hollering at the coach one time like, 'Man I'm not on the field enough.' He was like 'J.D., nobody's on the field right now.'"