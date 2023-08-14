DeMeco Drops: 'For me, in the preseason and training camp, everything matters'

On if QB C.J. Stroud will be starting on Saturday against the Dolphins

"As of right now on [Saturday], we haven't discussed the reps as of yet. We're still just getting through practice. We'll discuss the rep count and how we'll go about that game after we go through the two practices with Miami. So, we'll have an answer after that."

On if the shuffling of the offensive line will determine how many reps QB C.J. Stroud will get

"It doesn't. I think when we go through how many reps we're going to play him, we'll look at it collectively. And I think at the end of the day, we just want to see guys go play and get more time than they did the first time out and see just how they handle more. So, it doesn't matter who's out there with the offensive line – that's not going to dictate which quarterback is in."

On how he and the coaching staff will go about controlling the joint practice environment

"How we control the joint practices is – we [Mike McDaniel and I] had a conversation and both of us view it the same way. We don't want to turn it into a shoving match – we just want both of our teams to get better at football. So, we want to practice. We don't want to lose time on guys wasting time on stuff that doesn't matter about football when it comes to shoving and fighting. We don't want those things, so in our agreement, if anybody throws a punch – just like what happens in a game – we're going to play within the rules. You throw a punch in a game, you're kicked out. It's the same thing in practice. Now, if anybody's throwing punches, we have to get them out of practice, but we just want these practices to be productive. That's what it's about and we'll handle it that way."

On DE Will Anderson Jr. not practicing today

"Just day to body management. We've got a lot of guys as you see in our practices, you'll see guys under a low management and some guys won't be out there, so it's one of those things."

On what he's seen from LB Henry To'oTo'o﻿

"With Henry [To'oTo'o] I see a sponge. He's willing to soak it up and learn as much as we can teach him. To have a guy that's that willing, he has the opportunity to become a really good player because he's willing to put the work in, he's willing to learn, he's studying extra at night with Coach [Chris] Kiffin and Coach [Ben] Bolling. He's doing a really good job progressing pretty fast for a rookie with some of the things that he's picking up on and the communication he's able to handle. He's well ahead of where he should be."

On if he sees any value to the ones going against other ones in preseason games when preseason games don't count

"For me, in the preseason and training camp, everything matters. It may not count, but it matters. So, everything that we do, whether it's reps out here on the practice field or getting real life game reps, it all matters to us and they're all important."

On the progress that he's seen WR John Metchie III make these last few weeks

"Yes, having John [Metchie III] back has been – it's been thrilling to have him back. We're very proud of John and what he has done. Everyone knows what he's battled through. It's been tough on him and it's encouraging to others to see how he's persevered throughout the difficult moments, the difficult times when football wasn't at the forefront of his mind. It's really awesome to see him back out, working and getting back into football and see him progress the way he's progressing. He's been very encouraging and uplifting to me. Just to see him, see his mindset, see how he works out extra after everybody is done – he's still out here on the field putting in the extra work, extra time. I'm very proud of John and happy with where he is."

On his expectations of WR John Metchie III this season

"Just to be better each day, that's the thing for John [Metchie III]. I think he's overcome a lot. He's very successful right now in my mind with what he's overcome and whatever else that comes of that with football is a plus."

On what he's seen from C/G Juice Scruggs﻿