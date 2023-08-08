DeMeco Drops: 'We have resilient young men who will go out and perform to the best of their ability'

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans

On what went into the decision of starting QB C.J. Stroud for Thursday's game

"As of right now for this game coming up, this preseason game against the Patriots, C.J. [Stroud] will go out first, Davis [Mills] will play as well. That's the decision that we made."

On what it is about QB C.J. Stroud's play that makes him excited

"It's a preseason game here and it was my decision for him to go out first. He's been working with our first team for the past couple of days – continuing to stay on the same track."

On if there is a possibility that T Tytus Howard is ready by the first or second regular season game

"We'll see. We will. I mean, we're far away from the first game. There's a lot of things that can happen – a lot of things can transpire from between now and the first game. We'll take care of that once we get there. For right now, the focus for us is going out and playing a great game on Thursday night. That's our focus. That's where everything is – we want to see our guys go out and improve, get better and showcase all of the things they worked on here in training camp, OTAs. Can they go do it when the lights are on? And that's what we want to see. That's our main focus right now."

On what he hopes to see from QB C.J. Stroud in his first NFL game

"Yeah, as C.J. [Stroud] goes out in his first game, as with all our rookies – what do I want to see from those guys? I just want to see those guys not blink. I want to see them go out and continue to do what they've done in practice, not try to make too many big plays or try to put the team – it's just about them focusing on their craft and what they're doing. It's nothing – I want to see guys go out there and not make it too big. I want to see that the game isn't too big for guys. I want to see guys operate efficiently – guys fly around, have some fun playing the game."

On how much this first preseason game will factor into the overall quarterback competition

"Right now, my decision is for this week that C.J. [Stroud] is going out as our first quarterback to open the game."

On when the decision was made with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik to start QB C.J. Stroud on Thursday

"Yeah, we've talked about it. This has been an ongoing process. There's no rash decision that was made. This process has been going on for a long time. And again, it's the first preseason game and that's where we're going. We'll see – you guys will see guys play in this game, that's not to say – you guys will see a lot of guys play in this game."

On the attention that DE Will Anderson Jr. has garnered and how he handles that