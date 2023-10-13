Did Derek Carr learn VALUABLE lesson from Texans as a youth? | Daily Brew

I taught Derek Carr how to throw a football.

(Editor's Note: Fact Check! No. You did NOT, Vandermeer. Just because you and Derek threw the ball around a bit, when he was a little kid, doesn't mean you taught him anything.)

OK. I was just seeing if you were paying attention.

Actually, Derek could sling it, even in the sixth grade. He and I would play catch at practice sometimes back in the early days of Texans history. He asked me to announce his team's games. He had no fear and was respectful and terrific with adults. It didn't work out for his brother here but there was little doubt Derek would get his shot.

Carr left the Raiders as the all-time leading passer in franchise history, racking up more yards than Jim Plunkett, Ken Stabler and Rich Gannon. But he never accomplished his mission of winning a title. Now he's with an offense that has a ton of firepower and they're coming off a blowout win over New England.

If you can't be at the game, here’s your prescription.