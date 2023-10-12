Run game rev up & deep thoughts on Saints | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans practiced outside at the Houston Methodist Training Center on a sunny Thursday.Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke, Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross and Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik all met with the media in separate press conferences inside NRG Stadium, and the locker room was open to the media as well. Here are a few key new items of note, which can be read in less than 60 seconds.

Revving up run game?

The Texans are averaging 3.0 yards per carry in 2023, and they want that number to rise. Slowik is confident the proverbial corner will get turned soon, in that regard.

"It's not something that happens fast, and you can see every week, they keep growing in it," Slowik said. "Last game, we were probably closest to really having a really, really good run game, and I know what the stats look like, and I know that alarms people a little bit, but it was close. It was real close."

Running back Dameon Pierce carried 20 times for 66 yards in the loss. But on the Texans' final drive, which resulted in an 18-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Dalton Schultz, Pierce touched the ball on eight of the 11 plays in the possession. He ran seven times for 27 yards and also caught a pass for 16 yards.

"We're on our way," Slowik said. "We've just got to keep grinding."

Deep Thoughts

Burke is very impressed with Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who "doesn't have a lot of holes in his game". Burke pointed out that the New Orleans offense has been pretty explosive downfield through the first five games of the season.