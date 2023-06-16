Don't get soft, cut some hair, Haywood Jeffires & more | Daily Brew

-Longtime KHOU-11 Sports Anchor Butch Alsandor posted the Tweet below with former Houston Oilers great, Haywood Jeffires. Cool photo, and Haywood still looks like he could pull in a touchdown or two. I'm not sure...scratch that...I AM sure there aren't enough Jeffires highlights on YouTube. Somebody needs to work on that. But here's a fun one about his 1991 season. This one is an awesome diving touchdown grab of his at Chicago.