DeMeco Ryans' expectations for Texans during 6-week break

Jun 15, 2023 at 04:28 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

DeMeco Ryans knows what he wants from his team in late July.

The Texans and the Head Coach concluded Veteran minicamp Wednesday. Roughly six weeks remain until they're all together again on the field for the start of training camp. When those practices begin, he expects his squad to be in the right frame of mind.

"My thoughts are mainly, I want guys who are committed [and] can continue this process of improving, getting better, working out on their own," Ryans said. "Doing everything they need to do to come back in the best shape of their life. To come back and be in a position to first, compete for a job, and second, to help us be the best team that we can be."

The first-year head coach was enthusiastic about the progress his team made over the last two months, and thinks the Texans are in a "great" mental state.

"They know what we're up against," Ryans said. "They know the challenges ahead, right? And if guys want to be a part of it, they'll come back and prove to their teammates that they are up to that challenge and ready to work."

Training camp dates will be announced in the next few weeks, and the Texans will practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

