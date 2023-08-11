"Electrifying": Tank Dell catches touchdown in win at New England

"Electrifying," Mills said of Dell. "That's the best way to describe him. He's going to make guys miss in tight windows. When he catches the short pass, he's going to try to score anywhere he gets it on the field."

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud played the opening two series of the ballgame and targeted Dell once. He explained how the scoring pass from Mills to Dell is only the beginning.

"That's just a glimpse of what he can do," Stroud said. "He's showed so much already in camp. That play was a great release, good ball by Davis, back shoulder, and it was good focus because it always is different when you're out there. "He made a lot of good plays. He's a great player. I can't wait to see what we do together."

Dell's longest grab of the night was a 24-yarder that began the scoring drive. Also on that possession, he pulled in passes for gains of eight and 12 yards. His 13-yard punt return began the drive at the Texans' 38-yard line.