Epic Afternoon, Wrong Ending | Booth Bites

"Who says it's not a rivalry!?"

I hate to quote myself but I belted this out on the air at some point, going into break in the second half.

There were the Texans, more than hanging around. They were making stops, getting turnovers and keeping a lead over their in-state enemies.

The last three Houston-Dallas matchups have gone down to the wire, two of them in overtime. I thought this one could be headed there as well but Dallas scored a touchdown inside the final minute to take the lead with Houston needing a football miracle to win.

It was another game where the Texans fought so hard but ultimately couldn't execute when they needed to on both sides of the ball.

Tremon Smith's second pick produced a first-and-goal at the five with a chance to basically put the game away. The bell cow running back had a bad ankle and they couldn't punch the ball into the endzone on four tries.

Still, Dallas would need to drive 98-yards to take the lead. A field goal would have likely forced a third consecutive overtime game in this series. The Cowboys clawed their way down the field to grab a four-point advantage on an Ezekiel Elliot two-yard run.

The game plan of rotating Davis Mills and Jeff 'Wildcat' Driskel was working well enough for most of the day. That, along with the takeaways and key stops made for a mostly entertaining and effective outing.

The magic started to run out in the second half as the Texans managed just three points after intermission and failed to close out with a three point edge late.

Mills looked better after watching Kyle Allen for two straight games. And Driskel's TD pass to Amari Rodgers on an improvised play was one of the highlights of the year.

With Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins unavailable, everyone had to pick up the slack and they did. Moore had a career day with 124 yards on 10 catches. Dameon Pierce and Driskel combined for 116 rushing yards and the QBs didn't turn the ball over until the final Hail Mary attempt.

The stadium was the loudest we've heard in a while anywhere. It was exhilarating that the Texans threatened to steal the spotlight, but there's major disappointment in the locker room on the final score.