Event partnerships/fundraising opportunities

Event Partnerships
Community/Non-Profit Partnerships:
Non-profit organizations interested in partnering with the Houston Texans for an upcoming event should contact Regina Woolfolk at (832) 667-2221 for additional information.
Logo Use:
The Houston Texans' logo and the team name cannot be used to promote any organization or event without the express written consent of the Houston Texans.
Fundraising Opportunities
Join the team, volunteer! Non-profit and civic organizations, such as churches, schools and service clubs, can raise money for their groups by working during Houston Texans home games at Reliant Stadium. Groups interested in working the concession stands and as vendors in the stadium bowl. For more information, please contact LaShunda Green, Aramark Non-Profit Organization Manager, at 832-667-2409 or email green-lashunda@aramark.com .