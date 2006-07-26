Football Fiesta Saturday

For 2006, the Houston Texans are proud to present the 4 th Annual Football Fiesta, brought to you by Miller Lite, during Texans Training Camp. This day celebrates Hispanic Heritage along with creating an event that serves as a source of pride for the City of
Football Fiesta: Date:Saturday, July 29 th
Time:8:30 am – 11:00 am Open Practice; 11:00 am – 2:00 pm Football Fiesta; Training Camp Gates will open as early as 7:00 am
Location: Texans Practice Facility (Teal
: Kirby @ Murworth)
Parking: Free (Reliant Park Purple
)
*Event Activities: *La Mafia Band Performance
Hosts: Rolando Becerra (Univision Radio, LA TREMENDA 1010AM) & Haldrin Guerra (Univision TV Channel 45)
Texans Spanish Football Analysis
Interactive Games
Appearances by TORO and the Texans Cheerleaders
Autograph opportunities
Texans giveaways and information en Espanol
*Tickets: *Free though a ticketed event
Tickets distributed through select Wachovia Financial Centers
Ticket locations include: 9413 Katy Freeway, 7846 Long Point Drive, 9211 Jones Road, 103 West Southmore Avenue