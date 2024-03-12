Free agency wellness check | Daily Brew

I listened, watched and scrolled all day Monday before getting on the air at 6pm to discuss day one of the so-called legal tampering period. Yes, the league year doesn't start until Wednesday at 3pm central, but this race starts well before the starting gun gets fired.

There's enough news to throw your timeline into an eternal feed of fresh info, giving you the feeling of never being able to catch up. I once took the fam to Disney World during free agency and enthusiastically volunteered to solo-wait in the three hour Avatar line, just so I could scroll endlessly.

Most of the local media and fan reaction on social media Monday was way too sky-is-falling for me. Give this a couple of weeks before you see what the actual haul is. Then remember that several key players to last year's division-winning season came to us during camp and during the season.

Day one saw no local acquisitions that would lead Sports Center, but look within. This broth is being made carefully. And they won't get every ingredient they want but they don't have to serve the dish until September.

I opened Texans All Access saying that I usually don't freak out about anything until week four of the regular season. That's when you might know how things are working.