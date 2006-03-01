Fun football facts

  • Did you know? If a team is kicking a field goal from the 25 yard line, in actuality the kicker must kick the ball 42 yards.  10 yards for the depth of the end zone and 7 yards from the snapper to the holder, or 25+10+7 = 42.
  • No team that plays their home games in a domed stadium has ever won a Super Bowl. (NO, MIN, ATL, IND, HOU)
  • It takes 3000 cows to provide the NFL with enough leather to produce a year's supply of footballs.
  • The Green bay Packers won the first two Super Bowls (1967 and 1968). It took them 30 years to win the Super bowl again.
  • An NFL football is 11 - 11 3/4 inches long and weighs 14 - 15 ounces.
  • A football is sometimes too referred to as a "pigskin" because the original footballs were actually made from the skin of a pig.
  • For each NFL game, the home team must provide the officials 24 footballs for use during that game.  That means that over 6,000 footballs will be used in 1 NFL season.
  • If a team forfeits a game, the score is recorded as 2-0. In baseball it is 9-0.
  • The first football ever used was round.
  • 9 of the 10 most watched TV programs of all time are Super Bowls.
  • The Super Bowl is broadcast in 182 countries (88%) of the world's countries.
  • People eat more food on Super Bowl than any other day of the year, even Thanksgiving.
  • Combined, fans at a Super Bowl game will consume 5000 lbs of hotdogs, 24000 cans of soda and 1000 cases of peanuts.
  • Joe Montana is the only player who has been named Super Bowl MVP 3 times.
  • The name "Super Bowl" was coined by Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt.  He thought of the name after watching his kids play with a "super ball".
  • The NFL was originally called the American Professional Football Association and was founded in 1920 in Canton, Ohio.
  • The coldest temperature recorded at an NFL football game was -13 degrees.  It was the 1967 NFC championship game in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  The Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
  • Houston, TX is currently home to the second most NFL players (24), Miami, FL has the most (31).
  • California is currently the home state of the most NFL players (199), while Florida is second with 179 and Texas is third with 176.

Texans

  • Houston beat out Los Angeles for the NFL's 32 nd franchise.
  • The Texans first ever regular season victory was against their in state rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.
  • Texans owner Bob McNair spent a record setting $700 million for the NFL franchise.
  • When selecting the team's mascot name, the other two finalists were the Houston Apollos and the Houston Stallions.
  • The first touchdown in Texans franchise history was scored by tight end Billy Miller.
  • The Texans ownership group was granted the 32 nd NFL franchise on October 6, 1999.  The team did not play their first regular season game until September of 2002.
  • When Houston hosted Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, it marked the second time that the city hosted the event. The first time was back in 1974 when Super Bowl VIII was played at Rice Stadium.
  • In 2002, former Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel became the first Texans player to have won such an award.  In March of 2002, Wuerffel also became the first player in club history to be traded by the Houston Texans when he was dealt for DT Jerry DeLoach.
  • On December 8, 2002 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Texans broke the NFL record for the fewest offensive yards gained in a victory with 47.
  • In 2003-2004, Texans running back Domanick Davis received the NFL Rookie of the Year Award, becoming the first player in franchise history to receive this honor.
  • Reliant stadium has a capacity of 69,500, but can be expanded to 72,000 for special events (i.e. Super Bowl XXXVIII).
  • David Carr was the Texans' first selection in their inaugural rookie draft, while Tony Boselli was the team's first selection in the expansion draft.
  • The Houston Texans have the largest weight room in the NFL, 10,000sqft.
  • The Texans locker room stretches 50 yards and is the longest in the NFL.
  • The Texans are the only NFL team with a full length (100yards) covered practice field.
  • The Texans covered practice facility takes eight hours to inflate and only two hours to deflate.
  • The playing surface at the practice facility is made of ground recycled tires and synthetic grass blades.
  • Reliant Stadium was the first NFL stadium built with a retractable roof.
  • The field at Reliant Stadium is made up of 8'X8' pallets of grass and there are a total of 1,104 pallets.

The video boards in Reliant Stadium are 28ft high by 96ft long, which is the equivalent of 64 19" flat screen TVs stacked side by side.

