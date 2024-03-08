Gliding into free agency week | Daily Brew

The NFL Draft is at the end of April, and with the Texans picking 23rd overall, they're in a great spot. They have a quarterback in C.J. Stroud, and they have a pair of tackles in Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard under contract. This year's Draft is stacked with quarterbacks and tackles, and as a Texans fan, you want as many of them to get drafted in the Top-22 as possible. That would push GREAT players from other positions down the Draft board, and Houston could pounce.