 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Gliding into free agency week | Daily Brew

Mar 08, 2024 at 10:56 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

3824-Daily-Brew

It's Friday, and we hope you're gliding into a stellar weekend and even better Spring Break week.

It's been a good, strong week for the Texans, and with the start of free agency on Wednesday, buckle up: next week could be pretty exciting.

The NFL Draft is at the end of April, and with the Texans picking 23rd overall, they're in a great spot. They have a quarterback in C.J. Stroud, and they have a pair of tackles in Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard under contract. This year's Draft is stacked with quarterbacks and tackles, and as a Texans fan, you want as many of them to get drafted in the Top-22 as possible. That would push GREAT players from other positions down the Draft board, and Houston could pounce. 

We discussed those potential "sliders" with some national media experts when we were at the Combine last week, and they gave us some possible targets at 23.

The Houston Chronicle discussed some of the free agent possibilities at running back for the Texans.

Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle spent some time with linebacker Blake Cashman recently at his workouts.

Stafford's own Jalen Pitre loves his alma mater, and he recently wished the basketball team good luck at the state.

Related Content

news

Movement abounds, and a Mock Draft Roundup | Daily Brew

There's a lot of movement in the NFL right now, and the Houston Texans Mock Draft Roundup has some interesting options at #23 in the Draft.
news

Coaching staff announcement & Fan questions | Daily Brew

The Texans announced their 2024 coaching staff, fan questions were answered, and C.J. Stroud drew some pretty interesting comparisons.
news

Ranking the 4 Texans jerseys, Experts sound off & more  | Daily Brew

How would you rank the 4 jersey colors the Texans wore in between 2002 and 2023? What do the national experts think about Houston's next step forward?
news

Wrapping up the combine...and looking ahead | Daily Brew

The combine is finished in Indianapolis, and now the focus shifts to free agency and the NFL Draft.
news

Weekend in Indy | Daily Brew

The NFL Scouting Combine is in full bloom (is that a good way to say that?) and everyone is talking about what a former Texans coach used to call the 'Underwear Olympics.'
news

Nick Caserio tidbits, free agency looms and more | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans continue to evaluate NFL Draft hopefuls in Indianapolis, and Executive V.P./General Manager Nick Caserio met with the media yesterday. 
news

A recap of Day 1, and the Texans get a report card | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans continue to evaluate Draft prospects at the Combine in Indianapolis. Plus, the players gave their grades on several key parts of the organization.
news

Texans return to Combine a year later in a different spot | Daily Brew

It's been a wild year of progress for the Houston Texans. They're back in Indianapolis for the Combine, and there are so many different questions now versus this time in 2023.
news

The Combine is here! | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans have a strong presence at the Combine this week in Indianapolis, as they evaluate the latest crop of NFL Draft hopefuls.
news

Free Agency Fodder | Daily Brew

Hear from John McClain, Cecil Shorts II, and Sean Pendergast in today's Brew.
news

Another signing, 2 interesting journeys and Tank Dell | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will be in Indianapolis next week for the Combine. They also signed another player on Wednesday, and are slated to fly a bit more in 2024 than they did in 2023.
Advertising