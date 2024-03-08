Gliding into free agency week | Daily Brew

It's Friday, and we hope you're gliding into a stellar weekend and even better Spring Break week.
It's been a good, strong week for the Texans, and with the start of free agency on Wednesday, buckle up: next week could be pretty exciting.
The NFL Draft is at the end of April, and with the Texans picking 23rd overall, they're in a great spot. They have a quarterback in C.J. Stroud, and they have a pair of tackles in Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard under contract. This year's Draft is stacked with quarterbacks and tackles, and as a Texans fan, you want as many of them to get drafted in the Top-22 as possible. That would push GREAT players from other positions down the Draft board, and Houston could pounce.
We discussed those potential "sliders" with some national media experts when we were at the Combine last week, and they gave us some possible targets at 23.
The Houston Chronicle discussed some of the free agent possibilities at running back for the Texans.
Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle spent some time with linebacker Blake Cashman recently at his workouts.
Stafford's own Jalen Pitre loves his alma mater, and he recently wished the basketball team good luck at the state.