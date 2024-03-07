Which elite prospects might last until 23 in NFL Draft? | The Experts

Mike Silver, Bestselling author and columnist for San Francisco Chronicle: "23 is an interesting place to be, because you might have a cluster of guys you think are similar, and that might even be a trade-down spot if you can find someone to do it. (General Manager) Nick Caserio is very good at this. But honestly, I just think when you have the quarterback, you just build it organically. If you can get at 23 a corner or an edge or a big defensive tackle, or a receiver who's a difference maker, you probably do that. If not, you just take the guy on your board who you think is the best football player and try to keep building it."

Chris Rose, NFL Network: "That's where I think the run is going to be on corners. (Alabama cornerback) Kool-Aid McKinstry. I would draft him just based on the nickname. Your marketing department is probably salivating over that one, right? So you could be good there and have some bookend corners that are really, really good.

You can always go with pass-rushers too. (Alabama defensive end) Dallas Turner is probably going to be the first one off the board. But there's a bunch of other guys that will be available there. Here's the great thing: You want as many quarterbacks to go as possible before 23. You would love it if there are five that are gone. You hope that it sounds like J.J. McCarthy will be the fourth guy and then maybe Bo Nix, depending on how people feel about him. You want other teams to draft what you already have, right? We don't need a quarterback. So that way you get a better player."

Matt Miller, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst: "I'm interested to see where the run happens at wide receiver and corner. If (WR) Brian Thomas, Jr from LSU is a Houston Texan next year, I will become a fan of the Houston Texans. I will be on board all the way.