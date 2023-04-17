GM Nick Caserio all ears about trading in NFL Draft | Daily Brew

Nick Caserio isn't shy about making trades during the NFL Draft. Based on his Monday press conference at NRG Stadium, it sounds like he's ready to move some more.

In each of the last two drafts he's been the Texans General Manager, Caserio has orchestrated multiple trades per year. In 2021, he made a pair of deals that wound up netting wide receiver Nico Collins and linebacker Garret Wallow.

Last spring, Caserio moved back in the first round and took offensive lineman Kenyon Green and made moves on each of the next two days that saw the Texans use picks on wide receiver John Metchie, III, linebacker Christian Harris and defensive lineman Thomas Booker. In all, he executed four trades during the 3-day span of the NFL Draft.

This year, with 12 picks in all, and multiple picks in every round but the second, fourth and fifth, Caserio has plenty of flexibility to make more moves. Some might happen as early as the second overall selection.

"We've received some calls actually on the number two pick," Caserio said. "I think our job and responsibility is to listen in and not rule anything out."

Whether it's the second overall pick, the 259th and final pick of the Draft, or the other 10 the Texans have in between, Caserio will have open ears.

"We'll be prepared to go either way," Caserio said. "So if you want to quote me or are we open for business, I'd say we're open to listening. So if you want to change the vocabulary this year a little bit, but we have received a few calls and I think our responsibility is to listen, to try to take the information in and just make the right decision."