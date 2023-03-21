The Dozen: Texans now have 12 NFL Draft Picks in 2023

Mar 21, 2023 at 04:03 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans have a dozen picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

As part of a pair of trades last week, Houston added fifth and seventh round selections in this year's draft, which begins Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City, MO.

Offensive lineman Shaq Mason and the 230th overall pick came to Houston from Tampa Bay in exchange for a sixth-rounder, which is the 179th overall pick.

The Texans also sent wide receiver Brandin Cooks to Dallas for the Cowboys' 5th-round selection (161st overall) and a 2024 sixth-rounder.

That means Houston has a pair of picks in the first, third, and seventh, and three picks in the sixth round.

Earlier this month, Houston was awarded a compensatory seventh-rounder at 259th overall. It's the final pick of the NFL Draft.

In March of 2022 the Texans traded with Cleveland, and they acquired the Browns' first-round selections in 2022, 2023 and 2024. They also picked up a third round pick this year, and another fourth-round pick in 2024.

Additionally, because of other trades, Houston has a trio of sixth-round selections from other teams: the Saints, Vikings and Giants.

The Texans currently have nine picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

This will be the fourth time in franchise history the Texans will own the final pick in an NFL Draft. In 2002 the chose UNLV defensive lineman Ahmad Miler. In 2011, defensive lineman Cheta Ozougwu of Rice University was the final choice, as was Memphis defensive back Lonnie Ballentine in 2014.

Table inside Article
ROUND
1ST (2ND OVERALL)
1ST (12TH OVERALL - FROM CLEVELAND)
2ND (33RD OVERALL)
3RD (65TH OVERALL)
3RD (73RD OVERALL - FROM CLEVELAND)
4TH (104TH OVERALL)
5TH (161ST OVERALL - FROM DALLAS)
6TH (188TH OVERALL - FROM NEW ORLEANS)
6TH (201ST OVERALL - FROM MINNESOTA)
6TH (203RD OVERALL - FROM NEW YORK GIANTS)
7TH (230TH OVERALL - FROM TAMPA BAY)
7TH (259TH OVERALL - COMPENSATORY)

