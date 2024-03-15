Hannah McNair to be inducted into Texas Women's Hall of Fame

Hannah McNair is a Hall of Famer.
The Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation will get inducted into the Texas Women's Hall of Fame on Friday night.
Presented by the Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce, the 2024 Texas Women's Hall of Fame Gala will honor McNair and several other area women who have made significant impacts in the community.
In her role with the Houston Texans Foundation, McNair spearheads the organization that raises money in support of worthy causes in H-Town. Since 2002, the foundation has raised more than $45.3 million.