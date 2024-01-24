Hardware to Houston, and key dates to remember | Daily Brew

Jan 24, 2024 at 11:07 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

wajbrew

With the 2023 Houston Texans season complete, we're now starting to see some awards come flowing in for a few members of the organization.

Late yesterday afternoon, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was honored as the **AFC Coach of the Year by the NFL 101 Awards**.

Yesterday morning, the dynamic duo of quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson, Jr.--picked second and third overall, respectively, in last year's NFL Draft--picked up some hardware from the Pro Football Writers of America.

**Stroud was named the Rookie of the Year, as well as the Offensive Player of the Year. Anderson, meanwhile, took home Defensive Player of the Year honors**.

The day before, **they both sounded off** about each other's significance to the team.

The Texans will be back together in mid-April for the start of offseason conditioning program. There's also a few more key dates you should probably be aware of, and you can find them out by clicking **HERE**.

Shaun Bijani of SportsRadio 610 had **this piece** on how changes are coming, roster-wise, to the Texans this offseason.

